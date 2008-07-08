This Is The Sound of Afrika

Have a listen of the Afrika soundtrack, scored by composer Wataru Hokoyama. His website notes the composer's background in film and TV composing. While the music does make us want to march around Kotaku Tower, we do imagine that playing something as exciting as this while safari picture takin' would frighten the wild critters.
First Look (Listen) To The Music of PS3 Afrika [MTV Multi-Player]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink