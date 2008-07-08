The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

This Is The Sound of Afrika

Have a listen of the Afrika soundtrack, scored by composer Wataru Hokoyama. His website notes the composer's background in film and TV composing. While the music does make us want to march around Kotaku Tower, we do imagine that playing something as exciting as this while safari picture takin' would frighten the wild critters.

