This Is Your Mirror's Edge Writer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—"Once this city used to pulse with energy; dirty and dangerous, but alive and wonderful. Now it is something else." - Faith. DICE, an Electronic Arts Inc. studio (NASDAQ:ERTS), today announced that writer and story designer Rhianna Pratchett is responsible for crafting the intricate script for Mirror's Edge™ - a unique first-person action adventure. Pratchett introduces players to Faith, a 'runner' in a world where communication channels are highly monitored and the movement of human traffic is closely watched. When Faith's sister gets framed for a murder she did not commit, Faith finds herself on the edge of the city, on the wrong side of the law.

Mirror's Edge delivers players straight into the shoes of this modern day heroine as she traverses the vertigo-inducing cityscape, engaging in intense combat, fast-paced chases and challenging puzzles. With a never-before-seen sense of movement and perspective, players are drawn into Faith's world.

"We were excited to work with Rhianna to develop the story, setting and character of Faith," said Owen O'Brien, Executive Producer, DICE. "We were extremely lucky to be able to work with someone who is not only a writer, but also a core gamer, to create the world of Mirror's Edge."

Pratchett has been recognised by the videogame entertainment industry for numerous achievements in her 10 year gaming career including being voted by Next-Gen.Biz as one of the 100 most influential women in the games industry. She's also worked on a number of high profiles games including Heavenly Sword and Overlord that have been nominated for a BAFTA and Develop Award for creation of story, character and new intellectual property. For more information on her work, please visit www.rhiannapratchett.com.

Mirror's Edge is being developed at EA Digital Illusions CE AB (DICE) in Stockholm, Sweden. This revolutionary new take on the first person action adventure genre will ship this winter for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, Xbox 360™ videogame and entertainment system and for the PC. This product is not yet rated by PEGI or ESRB. For more information on EA DICE, please visit www.dice.se or www.ea.com.