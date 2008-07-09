This Year Sees Two New DS Chocobo Games

Square Enix has announced not one new Chocobo title, but two new DS titles: Chocobo and the Magic Storybook: The Witch and the Girl and the Five Valiant Men and Chocobo's Mysterious Dungeon: The Labyrinth of Forgotten Time DS Plus. The Magic Storybook is a Chocobo adventure title, while Chocobo's Mysterious Dungeon DS Plus is a DS version of Wii title Chocobo's Mysterious Dungeon, which was released abroad with the localised title Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon. Regarding release time windows, Magic Storybook is slated for the Winter in Japan and Mysterious Dungeon DS Plus should hit this spring. Hit the jump for very small Mysterious Dungeon DS Plus pics.



