THQ Signs Up With GameTap

While Turner Broadcasting's GameTap service gave us a scare awhile back by cutting off it's editorial arm, the game download side of things is still as strong as ever, and growing even strong still as they announce a long-term partnership with THQ to include the publisher's games on the service. This will add existing games like Company of Heroes, Warhammer 40K, Titan Quest and Red Faction to the service, while securing future titles such as Saint's Row 2.

"Our new partnership with GameTap allows both a brand new audience and fans alike to enjoy our titles and franchise games online," said Adrienne Lauer, National Sales Director, Market Development for THQ, "Digital distribution is a great way to extend the reach of our properties and GameTap is an ideal outlet for this effort."

See? GameTap knows what it's doing. The editorial content always seemed unnecessary to me anyway. More games is good! Hit the jump for the full PR.