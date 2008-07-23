THQ Signs Up With GameTap

While Turner Broadcasting's GameTap service gave us a scare awhile back by cutting off it's editorial arm, the game download side of things is still as strong as ever, and growing even strong still as they announce a long-term partnership with THQ to include the publisher's games on the service. This will add existing games like Company of Heroes, Warhammer 40K, Titan Quest and Red Faction to the service, while securing future titles such as Saint's Row 2.
"Our new partnership with GameTap allows both a brand new audience and fans alike to enjoy our titles and franchise games online," said Adrienne Lauer, National Sales Director, Market Development for THQ, "Digital distribution is a great way to extend the reach of our properties and GameTap is an ideal outlet for this effort."
See? GameTap knows what it's doing. The editorial content always seemed unnecessary to me anyway. More games is good! Hit the jump for the full PR.
GAMETAP SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH THQ
New deal includes top titles and franchises like Company of Heroes
ATLANTA - July 22, 2008 - GameTap, the first-of-its-kind broadband entertainment network from Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., announced today a long-term partnership with THQ Inc. that includes worldwide subscription play and digital download rights for a wide selection of the publisher's games for Windows PC. Additionally under the new agreement, some THQ games will also be made available for free play on GameTap's ad-supported website www.gametap.com.
"We are excited to be adding THQ's roster of top content to GameTap," said Ricardo Sanchez, vice president of content and creative director for GameTap. "With this new deal, subscribers and website visitors will enjoy great games from THQ, including Company of Heroes and Red Faction."
As part of the new agreement, GameTap will now feature titles from the THQ and ValuSoft catalogues, including critically acclaimed games such as Company of Heroes®, Warhammer® 40K, Red Faction®, Supreme Commander®, Titan Quest™, Saints Row™ 2, PuzzleQuest and S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl.
