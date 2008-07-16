Three New Resident Evil 5 Clips (Including Gameplay, Co-Op)



What can top zombie bikers? Well, to be honest, nothing. But three more Resident Evil 5 trailers can at least match them. Especially since two of them are gameplay shots. The one above shows Chris Redfield (and his MIGHTY PUNCH) on the run from a fat bloke with a giant hammer. After the jump, more gameplay (same sequence, only featuring your partner) and an extended cut of yesterday's trailer, now with added, ridiculously-dressed villain characters.