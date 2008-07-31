Today Hosts Play Rock Band, Hilarity Ensues

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Oh my god. This is not something anyone should have to wake up to. The hosts of NBC's Today, Matt Lauer, Meredith Vieira, Al Roker, and Natalie Morales take on Bon Jovi's "Living On A Prayer" in front of a live crowd on the streets of New York City and somehow survive. While Roker is just a C away from rocking out on the drums, becoming Al Rocker, Meredith is definitely the ironic weakest link in this all-star rock band. Thanks to Dan for sending us the link.

