Tokyo Game Show 2008 Tickets Go On Sale July 17th!

Even though E3 is next week, it's never too early to talk about the Tokyo Game Show. So! For those interested in attending TGS 2008, good news: You'll be able to buy tickets beforehand. That's right, convenience stores across the country will be selling them via Electronic Ticket Pia for ¥1,000 (¥1,200 with tax). That's ten bucks plus tax in U.S. money. But what does that matter? You'll have to be in Japan if you want to buy tickets early.

TGS tickets go on sale starting July 16th.

前売入場券は2008年7月16日より販売 [Famitsu][Pic]