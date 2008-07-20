Tomb Raider: Underworld Trailer, and Release Date

You know, when some of us decide we're starting all over and the place needs a new look, we take some cheap furniture or knicknacks to the dump or have a yard sale. Lara Croft packs her home with explosives and goes for the extreme makeover. Speaking of, she looks completely different, like a Bratz biker, almost. Where are the trademark shorts?
Looooong trailer for the subject matter (and being entirely a pre-render.) But it's out Nov. 8, on PC, the next-gens, PS2 and DS. And I suppose then, or before, we'll get the story of why she went and blew up her own manor.
Tomb Raider: Underworld E3 Exclusive Trailer [Gametrailers]
