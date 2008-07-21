Too Human Reclassified MA 15+ To M, PC Version Hinted At?

The OFLC's classification database is packed full of surprises, both sad and delightful. The most recent of these was not one, but two ratings for Silicon Knights' Too Human. Why would a game get two (or more) ratings? Most of the time it's because a game is released on multiple platforms, but not simultaneously, so the later release has to be classified separately.

However, this is not the case for the Xbox 360-only Too Human.

The first entry for the title is dated May 30, and smacks the game with an "MA 15+". Yet, the second entry on June 18 shows it with the softer "M". My first thought was "Ah damn, not more censorship!", so I contacted Microsoft to find out what the deal was. According to the publisher, each rating is indeed based on a different build. While there was no official comment regarding the changes to the game, and the need for a revised rating, it stands to reason the earlier version contained stronger themes. Whatever those themes were, it was enough to push Too Human out of the rather heavy MA 15+ bracket and into the softer M, no doubt expanding the game's potential audience.

Now, before you get all excited, this new build was sent out to all regions, not just Australia. It's hard to piece together the sequence of events, but it looks like internationally, Microsoft had a build of the game classified and ready to go. Then, for some reason, Silicon Knights put together a new version with softer themes, which was sent out and - at least in Australia - reclassified.

So, what can we take away from this?: 1) Australia has the same version of Too Human as everyone else; 2) The OFLC classified two versions of the game, with the M-rated one sent to retail and; 3) Both entries are marked "Multi Platform". Does this mean a PC version is on the way?

