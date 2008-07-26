Too Human Gets Euro Release Date

Silicon Knights' Too Human is coming to our shores on August 19th, and we now know our neighbours in Europe will get the Xbox 360 exclusive precisely ten days thereafter, on the 29th.
The demo was unveiled on Xbox Live last week — were you too caught up in E3 craziness, or did you catch it? We had a lengthy discussion on it here at Kotaku last week, in case you missed it. What do you think, Europe? Looking forward?
And on the off chance you have no idea what we're even talking about, Microsoft has helpfully offered full details in the announcement after the jump.
Microsoft today announced the European release date of "Too Human", the epic third person action game from renowned Canadian developer Silicon Knights. Exclusive to Xbox 360™,"Too Human" will be available across Europe from 29th August 2008.
In this modern take on classical Norse mythology, players are thrust into the midst of an apocalyptic battle that threatens the very existence of mankind. Playing as the divine cybernetic son of Odin, Baldur, you are one of the Aesir, humanity's protectors charged with defending mankind from the onslaught of ancient machine armies.
As"Too Human" chronicles this epic story, the game breaks the genre barrier by combining elements of both the action and RPG genres. Players are treated to a non-stop barrage of action, powered by the seamless integration of melee and firearms combat, with the deep role-playing game elements fuelled by breathtaking visuals. Battles unfold on awesome scale as players engage with vast numbers of enemies, and gamers can also take this to the next level playing cooperatively on Xbox LIVE.
"Too Human" is produced by Canadian-based Silicon Knights, bringing a wealth of knowledge, story-based design and gameplay expertise to the next generation of video gaming, and committed to elevating games to the prime form of entertainment.
