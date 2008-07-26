Too Human Gets Euro Release Date

Silicon Knights' Too Human is coming to our shores on August 19th, and we now know our neighbours in Europe will get the Xbox 360 exclusive precisely ten days thereafter, on the 29th.

The demo was unveiled on Xbox Live last week — were you too caught up in E3 craziness, or did you catch it? We had a lengthy discussion on it here at Kotaku last week, in case you missed it. What do you think, Europe? Looking forward?

And on the off chance you have no idea what we're even talking about, Microsoft has helpfully offered full details in the announcement after the jump.