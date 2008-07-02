Top Gun Theme Free on Guitar Hero III

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

To celebrate Fourth of July, and perhaps move a few more Guitar Hero IIIs, Activision is giving away the Top Gun Anthem song via the Playstation Store and Xbox Live starting this Thursday.

Anthem is the guitar-heavy song from Top Gun, not to be confused with Kenny Loggins's Danger Zone. Unfortunately the free DLC won't include a heavy metal fro or aluminium parachute pants.

"TOP GUN ANTHEM" TO LAND ON GUITAR HERO® III: LEGENDS OF ROCK AS FREE DOWNLOADABLE CONTENT FOR FOURTH OF JULY

SANTA MONICA, CA - July 1, 2008 - Grab your wingman and fire up the F-14 for the announcement today of a special Fourth of July treat for Activision, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: ATVI) Guitar Hero III®: Legends of Rock fans. Beginning July 3, 2008, the legendary, GRAMMY® award-winning "Top Gun Anthem" will be available as a free downloadable song for the game.

The instrumental, guitar-heavy theme was immortalised in the hit film that inspired a generation of young men to awkwardly serenade women at bars, perform perfectly-timed "flipside" high fives and threaten to "buzz the tower."

The song will be available as a free download to Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock mavericks and their wingmen everywhere for Xbox LIVE® Marketplace for Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and in the PLAYSTATION®Store for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system on July 3, 2008.

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock offers the ultimate rock experience with new wireless guitars, freshly added content and features including a multiplayer action-inspired battle mode, grueling boss battles, a host of exclusive unlockable content and visually stunning rock venues. Expanded online multiplayer modes allow axe-shredders worldwide to compete head-to-head for true rock status as they riff through a star-studded soundtrack including master tracks by legendary artists such as Aerosmith, Guns 'N' Roses, The Rolling Stones, Beastie Boys, Rage Against the Machine and Pearl Jam, as well as original songs by guitar icons Slash and Tom Morello. Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock is now available and is rated "T" for Teen by the ESRB. For more information visit http://community.guitarhero.com.

