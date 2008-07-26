Transformers DS Game In 'Looks Good' Shock

Considering it's a kids game, and it's on the DS, and stars the new kids-oriented Transformers, you might not give the new Transformers Animated game a chance. I know the show - Megatron, Starscream and that Nazi Decepticon aside - is just awful. But the game looks (relatively) pretty neat! Really. It's a side-scrolling platformer broken up by vehicle sections, but when side-scrolling, you control one Autobot, with the others scrolling right there with you. And you can switch between them effortlessly, to take advantage of their various strengths/weaknesses in order to solve puzzles or, as Ironhide would put it, kick some Decepticreep butt. Sounds mundane, but people as old as me may remember the original 80s Transformers game, and how this is almost exactly the same, which is a nice touch. Presser after the jump.

Based on Cartoon Network's animated television series of the same name, TRANSFORMERS Animated, available exclusively on the Nintendo DS™, under licence from Hasbro, delivers an exciting action-adventure experience. As they blast through DECEPTICON-controlled hoverbots, players attempt to solve challenging teamwork-based puzzles and race through the motorways of a futuristic Detroit, dodging on-coming traffic while seamlessly changing between robot and vehicle-form. Fans take control of all their favourite AUTOBOT characters, including OPTIMUS PRIME, BUMBLEBEE, BULKHEAD and PROWL, as they work together to reclaim the lost fragments of the Allspark before the DECEPTICONS intercept it and claim Cybertron as their own.

KEY FEATURES:

• Adventure beyond the animated series - Gamers experience TRANSFORMERS Animated in a whole new way in this action-adventure game based on the animated series and featuring several of the characters and environments fans enjoy.

• Play as your favourite AUTOBOT characters - Players instantly switch between AUTOBOT team members using their special skills and unique individualised weapons to overcome enemies and challenges. They can take down a boss with OPTIMUS PRIME, outrace foes with BUMBLEBEE, break down barriers with BULKHEAD or outmanoeuvre enemies with PROWL.

• It's all about teamwork - Faced with a number of challenging side-scrolling puzzles, fans must utilise each AUTOBOT team member to solve problems. Working as a team and combining the abilities of each AUTOBOT is the key to recovering all three Allspark shards before the DECEPTICONS.

• Speed through the Detroit motorways - Gamers experience slot-car racing-inspired driving at high speeds as they race through a fictitious 22nd century Detroit in several fast-paced driving challenges.

Publisher: Activision Publishing, Inc.

Developer: Artificial Mind and Movement

Release Date: October 2008