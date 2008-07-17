Tretton Says No 360 Final Fantasy XIII Coming to Japan

Microsoft's announcement of an Xbox 360 Final Fantasy XIII wasn't a surprise to SCEA head Jack Tretton, but it was a disappointment.

"Am I disappointed by it? Yes", he said at a recent meeting with game writers. "Am I surprised? No".

The loss of such a prestigious exclusive wasn't probably unavailable in the current state of the games industry, he added.

"It's going to be harder and harder to hold on to franchises", he said, adding that Final Fantasy XIII will remain a Playstation exclusive in Japan.