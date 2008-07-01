Treyarch Offers Apologies To Gearbox Software

Just when we thought we were set for a good developer versus developer war of words, we find out that Treyarch has taken the high road, apologising for remarks made about Gearbox Software and its Brothers In Arms series. You may remember that earlier we quoted Activision producer Noah Heller had a few unkind words for Hell's Highway, especially in comparison to Call of Duty: World At War.

JD, Community Manager here at Treyarch wrote on the official Xbox forums of the Gearbox-aimed slam, "We want to let everyone know that we found those remarks offensive, and they do not in any way represent the feelings of any developer at this studio or at Activision. We hold all of our peers in the development community in the highest regard. We have nothing but respect for the guys and gals at Gearbox".

Hugs all around.

A Message from Treyarch [Xbox Forums - thanks, Beau!]