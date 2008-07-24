The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Treyarch On The Legacy Of EA's Sucky Bond Games

Goldeneye was a good Bond game. The last good Bond game, really. Problem being, Goldeneye was a loooooong time ago, and there have been a lot of Bond games since. So that's a problem for current Bond developers Treyarch, right? Nope! Those sucky games were all EA's fault:

We're not trying to fix anything EA did wrong, because that's just what they did. I'm sure the series pissed off a lot of gamers over the last few years as the games started to go downhill, but we have no control over that.

Hope your body can cash those cheques your mouth's writing, Treyarch!

'Second-rate James Bond games a thing of the past' [MCV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles