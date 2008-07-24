Treyarch On The Legacy Of EA's Sucky Bond Games

Goldeneye was a good Bond game. The last good Bond game, really. Problem being, Goldeneye was a loooooong time ago, and there have been a lot of Bond games since. So that's a problem for current Bond developers Treyarch, right? Nope! Those sucky games were all EA's fault:

We're not trying to fix anything EA did wrong, because that's just what they did. I'm sure the series pissed off a lot of gamers over the last few years as the games started to go downhill, but we have no control over that.

Hope your body can cash those cheques your mouth's writing, Treyarch!

'Second-rate James Bond games a thing of the past' [MCV]