Treyarch Takes A Crack Gearbox's Hell's Highway, A 'Crappy War Game'

Fightin' words. That's what Call of Duty: World At War senior producer Noah Heller was speaking to Eurogamer when asked about Treyarch's World War II competition, Brothers In Arms. Asked about Gearbox Software's take on the genre, the newest iteration of which will be Brothers In Arms: Hell's Highway, Heller said "I watched the trailer and I'm was like 'These guys aren't even in the same league.'" Heller has even more gentlemanly things to say about the Brothers In Arms series.

"We don't even think about them", Heller noted, giving his opinion about the other WWII hold out. "They're not a game we even think about when we're playing, we think about the best shooters, we play [Call of Duty 4]Modern Warfare, we play... Gears of War, we play Halo, you know, that's the competition. We want to look at the games that do great storytelling".

Heller sums up, "We don't want to look at someone who's just making a crappy war game". Guys, guys, take it easy. Can't we all just get along and agree that you can both make crappy war games? There's enough to go around.

Just kidding, Gearbox! How's that new Halo game coming along anyway?

