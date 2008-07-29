TV Station: Check With Detective For Facts on Pedophile Story

Earlier today we posted about an Orlando television station that posted a fact-less story under the headline: 'Video-Gaming' Child Predators Offering Points For Nude Photos.

The story itself has only one quote that touches on this bizarre, and overly-general statement from a Detective Lt. David Maurer who allegedly told the television station: "Kids are playing games, and they are being asked to take photos of themselves naked in order to get game points. There is not only the chatting version of the games but also a webcam involved".

I emailed the station to see if they could explain their story. Maybe tell us which game does this or when this happened, or if this happened. And what about those "points"? What is that about? No response. But intrepid reader Rastaman4200 got a response to his emailed questions:

The Agent in charge of the Cybercrime unit for the State Attorney of Florida is quoted as saying ""kids are playing the games and they are being asked to take photos of themselves naked in order to get game points." I believe he was referring to some of the fantasy games where players go on quests to be awarded points and different levels.

I personally am not a "gamer" so I have not encountered such a problem. But feel free to call the cybercrimes unit of the state attorney's office in Tallahassee and I'm sure they could fill you in.

Thanks for your questions and concerns.

Regards, Donald Forbes

Broadcast Journalist

WKMG-TV

4466 N. John Young Pkwy.

Orlando, FL. 32804

[email protected]

Hmm, maybe Forbes should change his title to something closer to reality, like guy who isn't actually a journalist, but passes the buck on finding facts to his readers. Hmmm, probably wouldn't fit on a business card.