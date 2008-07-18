Two Castlevania Games, Two Castlevania Trailers

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Above, the clip for Castlevania Judgement, on the Wii. Iga can say whatever the hell he wants, but that right there, that's a fighting game. And not a very good-looking one at that. Series purists may find more solace after the jump, with a trailer for Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia on the DS.

