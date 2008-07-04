Two More Tales Games Coming, Both For Handhelds

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

How many Tales games are already on their way? Dunno. We've lost count. Especially now that we know there are two more coming, one for the PSP, one for the DS. The PSP one's called Tales of the World: Radiant Mythology 2, which will feature the same main character as the upcoming Tales of Vesperia for the 360. The DS one's called Tales of The Heart (pictured). Both will be out in Japan by the end of the year, no word yet on Western dates.

