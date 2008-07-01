Two New Tatsunoko vs. Capcom Characters Revealed!

The recent location test announcement for Capcom arcade game Tatsunoko vs. Capcom hinted at new fighters. Well, impatient people, today we bring you new Tatsunoko vs. Capcom fighters! Pictured is Street Fighter III main character Alex, complete with droopy overalls and everything. Joining wrestler Alex is genius mechanic Gan-chan from Tatsunoko Production anime Yatterman. Check out the screens below.
『タツノコVS. CAPCOM』に「ヤッターマン」が参戦だ、ヤッター！ [Dengeki]
