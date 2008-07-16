The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Ubisoft Announces I Am Alive For Autumn '09

Ubisoft announced at its press conference earlier today — via the trailer above — that I Am Alive, a title that looks to be a third person survival horror title that looks heavy on survival and light on horror. Well, light on zombies or demons from a netherworld, but horrific nonetheless. It's the title that Assassin's Creed producer Jade Raymond is rumoured to be attached to, if that happens to do something for you.

