Ubisoft E3 08 Press Conference Liveblog

Mega publisher Ubisoft is showing off its E3 wares right now. Well, momentarily according to the disembodied voice that knows such things. They're currently packing in the E3 masses into a big room at the LA Convention Centre. Hit the jump for the up to the minute liveblog action and exciting announcements.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink