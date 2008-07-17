Ubisoft Guy Says E3, As It Stands, Is 'Not Appropriate'

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Ubisoft's executive director, Alain Corre (on the left), isn't the biggest fan of the "new" E3. He wasn't a fan of the "old" one, either, and is instead calling for a happy medium between the two, where we get the May timing of the old event with the "no public" rules of the current one.

It's one milestone in the communication of your products throughout the year, and it's important because it's the ramp-up for Christmas...[But]E3 here, mid-July, in the Convention Centre in downtown LA - it's not appropriate I would say.

Reason being that it's too late in the year for many/any new products to be announced, meaning most games on show have already been announced, meaning there's a lot less interest in the event, from retailers to the public to journalists.

