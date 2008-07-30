The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Ubisoft Snatches Up Armored Core 5

Publisher Ubisoft may be taking a chance on another Japanese niche title, as its future publishing schedule lists the terribly named Armored Core: for Answer for a release this year. As part of its second financial quarter, which runs July to September, Ubi plans to bring the sequel to Armored Core 4 — published outside of Japan by Sega — to Western markets.

Armored Core: for Answer has been available to Japanese gamers since March, but we've heard little about its chances domestically since then. We've also heard little in the way of rabid interest.

Don't worry, Ubi fans. They'll still be releasing six titles under the Imagine brand and two under the Petz brand during the same time frame. This giant robot sim won't upset the balance of its line up by a noticeable degree.

Armored Core: For Answer Nabbed By Ubisoft, Ships This Fall [GameCyte via SiliconEra]

Comments

  • last_raven Guest

    Woot!! Already got this game in Japanese, but customizing giant robots with hundreds of parts is too hard in a language I don't know :P

    I love that they made the game even faster and larger in scale than AC 4.

    0
  • Kuro Guest

    It's not Armored Core 5, buy part next to Armored Core 4. AC 5 will be released this year (probably).

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles