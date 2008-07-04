UK Retailer GAME To... Publish Games?

UK retailer GAME told MCV that while it might not be planning a huge pipeline of holiday titles, it plans to selectively use its distribution channels to publish undiscovered titles under its own brand name.

GAME was quick to reiterate it planned no threat to game publishers at all, and would instead seek out smaller-scale opportunities that were good fits:

"If it works commercially for GAME and helps a smaller publisher get off the ground by GAME sharing some of the risk, then we would look at it - we have a distribution channel and we can offer a service.

It's a bit of a touchy subject, because according to MCV, publishers are already none too pleased that they get absolutely zero percent of the revenues from game trade-ins at retail. The tricky circumstances are probably the reason why GAME elucidated their entire policy up-front:

'This isn't about us doing something that threatens publishers. It is about listening to developers who may come to us with titles that may not otherwise be able to get to market.

GAME explains self-publishing strategy [MCV UK]