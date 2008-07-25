Ultimate Alliance 2 Trailer Could Be A Bit More Ultimate

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Ah, Marvel Ultimate Alliance. One of two games I bought on multiple platforms despite there only being minor differences between the versions (Puzzle Quest being the other). I was actually playing through the Xbox 360 version again only two weeks ago, so suffice it to say that news of a sequel appeases me greatly. My only problem with this trailer for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2: Fusion, is that I've seen all of these characters before - even the Hulk showed up later in the form of DLC. Where are my new characters? I want Namor! I want the Young Avengers! Marvel Zombies! The gothic Speedball with his pain fetish! Rocket Raccoon?

It's obvious a good thing I'm not on the development team.

Comments

  • BAMF! Guest

    As long as NIGHTCRAWLER is a playable character i'm a happy camper!!!

    BAMF!

    0

