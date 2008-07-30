The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Uncharted's Trophies Numbered, Explained

Want the skinny on all of Uncharted: Drake's Fortune's PlayStation Trophies? All 48 of them? I do. Mostly because I'll be quite comfortable restarting the game in order to secure them, having not yet beat Naughty Dog's PlayStation 3 adventure. Arne Meyer at Naughty Dog spills the beans on all the virtual prizes one can secure in the game, just as soon as that patch arrives. Oh, there aren't details details, more like a high level briefing.

Fortunately, it sounds like some of them are related to shooting people in the face, something I excel at in Uncharted. However, we've been hearing rumours that if you can get Nathan Drake's shirt fully tucked in, it unlocks, like, twenty nude codes. We're confirming.

Uncharted Trophies Q&A [IGN]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles