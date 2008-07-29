The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Up To Fable 6 Planned (Molyneux Also Keen To Make Sports Game)

Lionshead head Peter Molyneux is best know for Populous and Black & White. And while he and his team are hard at work on the upcoming Fable 2, Molyneux divulges that the studio has more Fable games planned — Fable 3, Fable 4 and Fable 5, actually. What's more, Molyneux confesses his desire to work on a sports game of all things:

One day I really should do a sports game, just because it really seems such a genre which is just locked in stone. We know how we do sports games. That is a real challenge to me. Same with things like driving games. What I want is for a game I do next is a really big challenge.

Oh man, Peter Molyneux hyping a sports game. Can you imagine?

Molyneux Intervew [GameTrailers via vg247 via Eurogamer][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles