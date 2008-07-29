Up To Fable 6 Planned (Molyneux Also Keen To Make Sports Game)

Lionshead head Peter Molyneux is best know for Populous and Black & White. And while he and his team are hard at work on the upcoming Fable 2, Molyneux divulges that the studio has more Fable games planned — Fable 3, Fable 4 and Fable 5, actually. What's more, Molyneux confesses his desire to work on a sports game of all things:

One day I really should do a sports game, just because it really seems such a genre which is just locked in stone. We know how we do sports games. That is a real challenge to me. Same with things like driving games. What I want is for a game I do next is a really big challenge.

Oh man, Peter Molyneux hyping a sports game. Can you imagine?

