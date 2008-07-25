Upload Your Eden Gameplay Directly to YouTube



Eden is pretty freaking cool on lots of neat little levels. Gameplay and aesthetic aside, one of the coolest features the game will be supporting is the ability to upload in-game videos directly from your Playstation 3 to YouTube.

Dylan Cuthbert, president and executive producer, of Q-Games, says this new ability will revolutionise how people talk about games.

The YouTube upload feature is going to revolutionise how people share tips. Up until now it has been limited to people with video capture equipment, but from now on, anyone can record their game and upload it directly to YouTube from within the game! It is as simple as pushing one button to start and one button to stop and upload, and there is no affect on the gameplay thanks to the power of the PS3 and its abundance of SPU processors.

The YouTube people are pretty excited too, pointing out that this is likely just the first Playstation 3 game to do this.

We've already seen the significant positive impact for games like Spore and Mainichi Issho and how gamers share & show off their creations. We look forward to the day when having YouTube upload support in games will be a standard feature. As Q-Games President Dylan Cuthbert said on the Playstation Blog, "The YouTube upload feature is going to revolutionise how people share tips". We wholeheartedly agree!

I hope more, bigger games will start to include this amazing feature.

