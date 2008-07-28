Valve Taunts Us With Pyro Card

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

pyro_card.jpgSo on the bio on the new TF2 baseball card for Pyro (updated Thursday on the Team Fortress blog) there are five masculine pronouns and one reference to Pyro being a dude. And then the kicker, "if he even is a man". And now let the bitching and bickering begin again. Valve knows what it's doing here, and isn't going to stop. Well played, Valve. (Full size on the jump.)

TF2 Trading Cards — Part 3 [TeamFortress.com, thanks reader Max]

Also, I think I forgot to link you the second trading card update, which covered Medic and Heavy.

