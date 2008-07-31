Variety Says Brutal Legend Announcement Soon

Brutal Legend was one of the Sierra titles Activision Blizzard kicked to the curb. Bummer! The good news is that developer Double Fine actually owns the rights to the Jack Black staring heavy metal hack and slash and thus actually can make something happen itself. Word is that Double Fine is on the verge of inking a publishing deal for the game. Variety has the scoop, writing:

I don't know who it will be, but I understand that it may not be a traditional publisher. It could be a more "unique" arrangement. (Sorry to be vague, but even getting this much info was quite a chore.)

Rock on. Though, all this switcheroo business might mean that game's not out until 2009.

Brutal Legend definitely coming out, new release plan to be announced soon [Variety]