The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Variety Says Brutal Legend Announcement Soon

Brutal Legend was one of the Sierra titles Activision Blizzard kicked to the curb. Bummer! The good news is that developer Double Fine actually owns the rights to the Jack Black staring heavy metal hack and slash and thus actually can make something happen itself. Word is that Double Fine is on the verge of inking a publishing deal for the game. Variety has the scoop, writing:

I don't know who it will be, but I understand that it may not be a traditional publisher. It could be a more "unique" arrangement. (Sorry to be vague, but even getting this much info was quite a chore.)

Rock on. Though, all this switcheroo business might mean that game's not out until 2009.

Brutal Legend definitely coming out, new release plan to be announced soon [Variety]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles