Video Downloads Make Up A Third Of All XBL Transactions

Speaking with MCV during E3 a couple of weeks back, Microsoft's John Shappert has revealed that, of all paid downloads on their Xbox Live service, 1/3 of them are for TV show or movie downloads on the console's Video Marketplace. So. What does that actually mean? We don't know! Though we guess it shows the service is a lot more popular than most people figured. That or it shows how big a proportion of the 360's install base is American, what with the woeful state of everyone else's video marketplaces.
The X-Men [MCV]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink