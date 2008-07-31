The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Video Downloads Make Up A Third Of All XBL Transactions

Speaking with MCV during E3 a couple of weeks back, Microsoft's John Shappert has revealed that, of all paid downloads on their Xbox Live service, 1/3 of them are for TV show or movie downloads on the console's Video Marketplace. So. What does that actually mean? We don't know! Though we guess it shows the service is a lot more popular than most people figured. That or it shows how big a proportion of the 360's install base is American, what with the woeful state of everyone else's video marketplaces.

The X-Men [MCV]

