Video Game Reviewers 'Lazy' Says AIAS President

Joseph Olin, president of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, thinks game reviewers are lazy. The head of the AIAS — the body that organises both the D.I.C.E. Summit and Interactive Achievement Awards annually — points to a glut of critics, but little in the way of critical analysis according to a Shacknews report.
"How can you review a game, how can you give a comment about a game like Grand Theft Auto IV, that has 40-plus hours or more of gameplay, if you've only spent 2 1/2 to 3 hours playing it", Olin asks, saying that a reliance on game scores and deadline focused reviews do readers a disservice.
Olin excludes some game reviewers, whom we'll assume to include us, as we've shunned review scores and aim to "finish" a game before reviewing it, even if it means running a later review. Just sayin'.
AIAS President: 'Game Reviewers Are Lazy' [Shacknews]
