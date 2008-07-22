The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Video Of Konami's Rock Revolution Press Conference Cringe-off

Senior brand manager Lauren Faccidomo may be a capable bass player in the all-female Ramones cover band The Sheenas, but her performance on her own company's "band" game, Rock Revolution, is... awkward. Faccidomo is most likely very thankful that her Rock Revolution misfire was comfortably nestled within dozens of exciting Konami announcements and that this particular embarrassment was quickly forgotten about.

Sorry, what's that? This is how Konami wrapped up its press conference at E3? Oh. Oh my. Lauren, I have Jaime Kennedy's phone number if you need someone to help you through this rough patch.

