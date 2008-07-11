Village Person Gets Postal III Appearance

Randy "The Cowboy Guy In The Village People" Jones will be appearing in the upcoming shooter Postal III, Running With Scissors announced today.

Jones will appear as the leader of a gay biker gang in the game. Good to see that Postal isn't into type casting or anything. When not appearing in Postal III video games, Jones is still plugging away on his music career with a new CD and international concert tour. Starting this weekend he will also be starting in the Broadway musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. Hmmm, I wonder which of these he's not going to put on his resume.

Tucson, AZ: Running With Scissors (RWS) has announced Randy Jones of the original '70's musical group sensation The Village People as the first in a series of celebrities who will be appearing in the third major installment of its long-running POSTAL series, POSTAL III.

American Music Award winner and multi-platinum recording artist Randy Jones has been a pop cultural icon since the 70s, when his band The Village People racked up such musical mega-hits as "Macho Man", "YMCA" and "In the Navy". Randy is currently celebrating his 30th year in show business with a new CD and international concert tour "TICKET TO THE WORLD".www.randyjonesworld.com

Appearing for the first time in a video game, the macho man Randy Jones will be cast as the leader of a gay biker gang. . As Running With Scissors ringleader Vince Desi put it: "What more can I say than Y M C A. Who needs John Travolta when we've got the original Macho Man, Randy Jones!"

Starting this weekend Randy will be staring in the Broadway hit musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" written by the award-winning team of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice www.fairfieldacc.com.at

RWS will be announcing other celebrity signings for key character roles in POSTAL III. The brands premier on console will release in 2009 for the PS3, Xbox 360 and PC/Mac.

For more information on Postal games and gear, as well as updates on the development of POSTAL III visit our new expanded site www.gopostal.com and be sure to visit PostalNation.net for in-depth coverage of the RWS scene.