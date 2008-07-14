Visited E3 Hall... In Intensive Care

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The lights were dimmed when I walked into what Tuesday will be transformed into the main gaming hall for E3. I almost expected to hear the gentle sounds of of life support equipment, the woosh of oxygen, the beep of an EKG monitor.

Instead there was the clank of the very tiny booths being assembled, the murmur of conversation and, perhaps only in my imagination, a gentle weeping.

Hey at least there will be the games right? The games are what matter, not the booths... right? Right?

