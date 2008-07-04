Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise Date And Details

Oh, so here's a release date for the Xbox 360 Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise! September 5th is when the follow-up in the candy-filled franchise hits — and it strikes me, you know, what an odd idea! Who'd have ever thought that reviving fandom for piñatas, that semi-relic toy we used to bash as candy-crazed youngsters (you don't really see 'em anymore, huh?) would make such a decent idea for a gardening/breeding/life sim?
Anyway, Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise adds 30 new piñata species, more co-op and gameplay modes, and the official announcement promises that Piñata Island has gotten even bigger. Crecente had a look at it recently and found that it seems to tone up what could've been seen as problem zones in the original.
Full details after the jump!
Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise Release Date and New Details Revealed
Green thumbs and animal-loving gamers rejoice with the return of their favourite candy-filled creatures, hits shelves on 5th September
LONDON - 3rd July 2008 - Roarios and Tigermisus and Fizzlybears, OH MY! Microsoft today announced that "Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise" will be released and on store shelves by 5th September.
With more than 30 additional new piñata species, expanded co-op options and multiple gameplay modes, "Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise" offers limitless fun for every animal-lover in the family.
Piñata Island has gotten bigger too! Now players can explore wild areas outside of the garden where they will need to bait and retrieve exotic piñata species who won't venture into the garden on their own.
Put on your mittens and snow shoes as you brave the cold of the Pinartic where you'll find piñatas that prefer cooler temperatures and the occasional blizzard, like Pengums and Polollybears. Or you can shed the layers and head to the sands of the Dessert Desert, where Camellos and Jameleons bask in the arid sun.
All of these new exotic piñatas will not venture into your garden willingly, so you'll need to bait and retrieve them yourself. But you can make them feel at home right away by adding patches of snow or sand to your garden, similar to how you add grass and water.
Available exclusively on Xbox 360, "Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise" reinvigorates a colourful and engaging gaming experience. Now with full cooperative gameplay modes and various approachable difficulty settings, the "Viva Piñata" franchise opens its doors even wider with a new game that provides hours of fun for gamers of all ages, fans of the animated series and animal lovers alike.
-Ends-
