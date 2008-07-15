It's been known for a while that the console edition of Street Fighter IV would feature a few extra bells and whistles the arcade version would not. Biggest and best being extra characters. But just who are those extra characters going to be? Well, why don't you decide. Yes, in a surprisingly generous act of fan service, Capcom are letting fans vote for which Street Fighter characters not yet already in the game should be making the jump over to SFIV. Hit the link below to add your Cammy pick (from a choice of 8) to everyone else's Cammy pick.
Vote For Your Street Fighter IV Console Characters
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink