Vote For Your Street Fighter IV Console Characters

It's been known for a while that the console edition of Street Fighter IV would feature a few extra bells and whistles the arcade version would not. Biggest and best being extra characters. But just who are those extra characters going to be? Well, why don't you decide. Yes, in a surprisingly generous act of fan service, Capcom are letting fans vote for which Street Fighter characters not yet already in the game should be making the jump over to SFIV. Hit the link below to add your Cammy pick (from a choice of 8) to everyone else's Cammy pick.

Vote for New Street Fighter IV Characters! [Capcom]