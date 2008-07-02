Wait, No, Europe May Not Be Getting Rock Band 2 In September

That Rock Band 2/European release news just had to be too good to be true, didn't it? Despite initial claims that the game would be released in Europe alongside the US launch in September, EA have since changed their tune, saying "There was a misunderstanding and there is no confirmed date for Europe". Sad, but also typical, even expected. If you're looking for more realistic release estimates, sometime/anytime in 2009 would probably get you the best odds with the bookies.

No Euro date for Rock Band 2 after all [Eurogamer][Pic]