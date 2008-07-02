The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Wait, No, Europe May Not Be Getting Rock Band 2 In September

That Rock Band 2/European release news just had to be too good to be true, didn't it? Despite initial claims that the game would be released in Europe alongside the US launch in September, EA have since changed their tune, saying "There was a misunderstanding and there is no confirmed date for Europe". Sad, but also typical, even expected. If you're looking for more realistic release estimates, sometime/anytime in 2009 would probably get you the best odds with the bookies.

No Euro date for Rock Band 2 after all [Eurogamer][Pic]

Comments

  • BigOlFossBoss @silverskull_86

    Since when did EA start giving away money to rival companies?

    Because that's what they've essentially done by not releasing Rock Band (and now not having plans to release Rock Band 2) in the regions that fall under the European banner (which, I remind you, include Australia and New Zealand; they've conceded money to Activision, who will now clean up with Guitar Hero: World Tour.

