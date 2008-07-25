Wallace & Gromit Get The Telltale Treatment

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Everyone's favourite claymation man and dog combo is getting the episodic adventure game treatment courtesy of Telltale Games. The company has just announced Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures, an adventure series in the same vein as Sam and Max, ultilising graphics that simulate the claymation look and feel of the beloved series.

"We're certainly going for the clay look with this," Telltale Games CEO Dan Connors told The Associated Press. "Clay presents a challenge if you really get into the detail of it. For example, adding fingerprints in a medium where there aren't any is one of the discussions of how far we should go with the game's detail."

Wallace & Gromit have appeared in their own standalone games in the past, but Connors explains that the episodic nature of the upcoming game will capture the feel of a W&G short far better than a platformer starring the characters ever could, sentiments Strong Bad creators Mike and Matt Chapman echoed regarding their upcoming Telltale game series.


  purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    They should make it in real claymation. Anyone ever play that game The Neverhood? It was done really well.

