The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

WALL-E Gets Arabic Localisation, A Middle East First [Updated]

If Arab gamers want to play Western games, they'd have to play them in something other than their native Arabic. That's unfortunate! Well, that's going to change — THQ is localizing multiplatform based-on-the-movie WALL-E game for the Middle East. This is a first! According to THQ export sales manager Luke Keighran:

We are delighted to be part of this, launching an Arabic game is every Arab gamers' wish. This is a great opportunity for us to grow further in promising territories like Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and a solid demonstration of our commitment to the Middle East market...we hope it will be the first of a long line up for Arabic titles in the future... There are only few games that would suit the Middle East's morals more than WALL.E. The game depicts family virtues in a fun adventurous story line immersing the players in a world of passionate pursuit for adventure.

You gotta start somewhere, we guess, and are glad to see that THQ has started. Hopefully other publishers will follow suit.

WALL-E the first Arabic localised game [MCVUK]

As reader David pointed out, THQ isn't the first to localize a title into Arabic. Back in 2004, PS2 title 'This is Football 2004' let players select either English or Arabic commentary. Read this post right here for more info. It's written by some guy named Brian D. Crecente.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles