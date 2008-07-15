Want Fallout 3? Try Signing A Petition!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

f3_back.jpgIf you're not quite ready to turn your back on Fallout 3, you could always put your name down on a couple of petitions. While their effectiveness is questionable, every little bit counts. Heck, even if one person unaware of the issue takes an interest and agrees with our position, then it's worth the effort.

I've spotted two petitions so far - one on ipetitions.com and another over at Gameplayer. Give them a look-see, add your signature, and feel a little happier in the knowledge you've done something positive.

Alternatively, if you're on Facebook, reader Kent Dempsey has started an R18+ classification group on the social-networking site. At last count, it had over 600 members. Nothing like uniting for a cause!

Michael Atkinson, No R18+ For Games In Australia: Why It Hurts Children [Kotaku AU] It's Official: Fallout 3 Refused Classification In Australia [Kotaku AU]

Comments

  • tsengan Guest

    Oh well, it's not costing money to try it this way. Thanks for the link, Logan.

    ebgames still have it on their site and for preorder. As far as they're concerned, apparently, the NC is not official.

    0
  • J Guest

    Signed, for all the good it'll do.

    0
  • Murcho Guest

    I work at EB, and with those pre-orders, I'm pretty sure we keep taking them on the presumption that Bethesda will make an edited version for the Australian market.
    Also the latest catalogue has it featured on the back cover, so I don't think they wanna recall all those either.

    0

