Want To See The Max Payne Movie Posters?

You've seen the on set pictures, you've seen the trailer, now look at the Max Payne movie posters. There are two of them, and one is right up there for you to look at and the other is after the jump. Look at that one, too!

Also, expect more info about the Max Payne from this year's Comic Con as Marky Mark and the Max Payne crew will be on hand to show new footage and chitchat.



I prefer the second one. You?

Max Payne posters! [JoBlo Thanks, Alex!]