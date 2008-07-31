Warhammer Online System Requirements Revealed

So how much will World of Warcraft players have to upgrade their systems to make good on their threats of leaving the game as soon as Warhammer Online comes out? Seeing as WoW has been designed to run on an Intel Generictron processor with crap megs of ram, quite a bit, though the requirements are actually rather modest. The minimum required to run the game is a 2.5GHz P4 processor, 1GB of RAM, a 128 MB video card with Pixel Shader 2.0 support, and 15GB of hard disk space (16 in Vista). Hit the jump for the full requirements, along with supported video cards.
Looking over the list, I am in fine shape to play once the game finally hits store shelves. The only problem I would have encountered is my GeForce FX 7800 not being supported under Vista, but since it decide to helpfully explode, making way for a new Radeon X1950, all is well. Its sacrifice will be remembered.
PC SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
For Windows XP
· 2.5 GHz P4 (single core) processor or equivalent
· 1 Gigabyte RAM
· A 128 MB Video Card, with support for Pixel Shader 2.0
· At least 15 GB of hard drive space
For Windows VISTA
· 2.5 GHz P4 processor or equivalent
· 2 Gigabyte RAM
· A 128 MB Video Card, with support for Pixel Shader 2.0
· At least 15 GB of hard drive space
Supported Video Cards
ATI Radeon(TM) series
· 9500, 9600, 9800
· X300, X600, X700, X800, X850
· X1300, X1600, X1800, X1900, X1950
· 2400, 2600, 2900,
· 3650, 3850, 3870
· 4850, 4870
NVIDIA GeForce series
· FX 5900, FX 5950
· 6600, 6800,
· 7600, 7800, 7900, 7950
· 8400, 8500, 8600, 8800
· 9400, 9500, 9600, 9800
· GTX 260, GTX 280
Intel(R) Extreme Graphics
· GMA X4500
Laptop versions of these chipsets may work, but may run comparatively slowly. Standalone cards that are installed in vanilla PCI slots (not PCIe or PCIx or AGP), such as some GeForce FX variants, will perform poorly. Integrated chipsets such as the ATI Xpress and the NVIDIA TurboCache variants will have low settings selected, but should run satisfactorily.
Please note that attempting to play the game using video hardware that isn't listed above may result in reduced performance, graphical issues or cause the game to not run at all.
The NVIDIA GeForce FX series is unsupported under Vista.
