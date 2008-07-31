Warhammer Online System Requirements Revealed

So how much will World of Warcraft players have to upgrade their systems to make good on their threats of leaving the game as soon as Warhammer Online comes out? Seeing as WoW has been designed to run on an Intel Generictron processor with crap megs of ram, quite a bit, though the requirements are actually rather modest. The minimum required to run the game is a 2.5GHz P4 processor, 1GB of RAM, a 128 MB video card with Pixel Shader 2.0 support, and 15GB of hard disk space (16 in Vista). Hit the jump for the full requirements, along with supported video cards.

Looking over the list, I am in fine shape to play once the game finally hits store shelves. The only problem I would have encountered is my GeForce FX 7800 not being supported under Vista, but since it decide to helpfully explode, making way for a new Radeon X1950, all is well. Its sacrifice will be remembered.