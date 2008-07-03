Warhammer Ready To Hammer Russia

Russians, listen up! Warhammer Online is coming. That's right, a fully localised version of EA Mythic's MMORPGH Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning will be released in Russia for PCs early next year. Whew! Make it through the post without a "Because in Soviet Russia, Warhammer Online plays you" joke. Oh. Wait.
WARHAMMER® ONLINE: AGE OF RECKONING™
TO SHIP IN RUSSIA IN EARLY 2009
EA Mythic, a division of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS), today announced that Warhammer® Online: Age of Reckoning™ (WAR) will be released in Russia for the PC and will be fully localised. Along with MMORPG fans all over the world Russian gamers will have a chance to enjoy the rich world and extensive possibilities of one of the most anticipated MMORPG's of the year - Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning.
Based on Games Workshop's epic tabletop fantasy war game, WAR features revolutionary Realm vs. Realm™ (RvR) game play that will immerse players in a world of perpetual conflict. Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning is scheduled for launch on the PC in early 2009 in Russia and Fall of 2008 in North America, Europe and Australia/New Zealand.
