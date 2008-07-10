Wario Land, PixelJunk Eden Dated (For Japan)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

You've seen them, you no doubt by now are already swooning over them, but when, exactly, are Wario Land: Shake It (Wii) and PixelJunk Eden (PS3) coming out? For the West, who knows. But for Japan, it's soon. Wario will be out on July 24, while PixelJunk Eden will be released a week later, on July 31. International releases probably won't be too far behind, but for the desperate and impatient, can't imagine either will be burdened by an excess of Japanese text.

