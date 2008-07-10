You've seen them, you no doubt by now are already swooning over them, but when, exactly, are Wario Land: Shake It (Wii) and PixelJunk Eden (PS3) coming out? For the West, who knows. But for Japan, it's soon. Wario will be out on July 24, while PixelJunk Eden will be released a week later, on July 31. International releases probably won't be too far behind, but for the desperate and impatient, can't imagine either will be burdened by an excess of Japanese text.
Wario Land, PixelJunk Eden Dated (For Japan)
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink