Wario Land: Shake It

Something's wrong. A straight-up, side-scrolling platformer? By Nintendo? For a home console? But this is 2008, they're selling Wii Fits and Wii Plays, they wouldn't bother with something like this, would they?
[via Go Nintendo]
