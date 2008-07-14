Warren Spector + Pixar? Sure, Why Not

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Warren Spector keeps a tidy blog. Sometimes, he even updates it. He did so yesterday, in fact, letting the world know what he's up to now he's working with the chaps at Disney. No firm details on just what it is, but even this vague suggestion is enough to set our short, stubby tongues wagging:

My team and I have been working hard on our own and (get ready for the cool factor to go way up) in collaboration with folks from Disney Feature Animation and Pixar. If I say anymore, I'll get in trouble, so let's just leave it at that.

Yes, Warren, the cool factor just went up by about as far as a Disney games-related coolfactorometer can go.

I'm ba-ack...[Warren Spector's Blog]

