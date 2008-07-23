Watch Rush Fail At Rock Band

Perhaps Neil Peart feels handicapped by a drum set with only five pieces or perhaps Alex Lifeson simply demands strings on his guitars. It's certainly not the smooth vocals stylings of Geddy Lee that cause prog rockers Rush to fail one third of the way through their own "Tom Sawyer" on Rock Band. Perhaps it's the "Expert" difficulty? The performance, which really should have included Lee on vocals and bass, for ultimate accuracy, was taped prior to the band's appearance on The Colbert Report for posterity (and future embarrassment).

