Watch The New 360 Dash (And A Larry Hryb Tracksuit) In Action

You've seen images, but for the dim-witted, images may not be enough to get across just how the 360's new dash update is going to work. So here's a couple of videos, showcasing not only what it looks like in motion, but what Microsoft's Larry Hryb looks like in a snappy Xbox 360 track-top. There's another longer, drier, more informative clip after the jump if sitting through Microsoft's own special brand of miscued lifestyle commercials isn't for you.