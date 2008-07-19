Watch The New 360 Dash (And A Larry Hryb Tracksuit) In Action

You've seen images, but for the dim-witted, images may not be enough to get across just how the 360's new dash update is going to work. So here's a couple of videos, showcasing not only what it looks like in motion, but what Microsoft's Larry Hryb looks like in a snappy Xbox 360 track-top. There's another longer, drier, more informative clip after the jump if sitting through Microsoft's own special brand of miscued lifestyle commercials isn't for you.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink